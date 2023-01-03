Fariya Hassan’s latest pictures go viral

The latest pictures of actor Fariya Hassan are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Fariya Hassan shared the viral pictures on her account. The clicks showed the actor posing for the clicks in a pink outfit during sunset.

In the caption, she wrote that this year is like a chapter of a book waiting to be written.

The fans of the ‘Riffat Apa Ki Bahuein‘ star complimented her looks and felicitated their new year greetings with their comments.

Fariya Hassan is one of the most followed celebrities on social media. She takes to the interactive platform to share pictures and videos with the fans.

Earlier, the pictures of her in a red outfit went viral.

Moreover, the actor took social media by storm with clicks of her in a red kurta.

Apart from her modelling stint, the celebrity worked in the superhit serial ‘Riffat Apa Ki Bahuein‘.

