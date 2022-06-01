‘Heroes’: Father and son save child from drowning, video goes viral

A father and his 12-year-old son won hearts when a video of them saving an autistic four-year-old child from drowning went viral.

A foreign news agency reported the incident happened in Lawrence city in Kansas city of the United States on May 18.

The viral video sees the boy Xavier Rigney making his way into the pool before jumping into its deep end.

Maddox Westerhaus, who was watching from the fence, told his lifeguard father Tom about it. He jumped into the pool and brought him to land. He then administered CPR on the children who had turned blue for nearly four minutes.

The video got millions of likes from users including that renowned Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston. Netizens lauded the family for saving the child.

“When he dragged him out of the pool, my goodness 😭😭😭 i can’t cope. so glad the kid is ok x,” a user wrote while another stated, “The kids who got help as well as the man who jumped in the pool are all absolute heroes.”

Xavier Rigney’s mother Alexis thanked Tom in an emotional state.

“He’s my best friend so I don’t know what I would do without him,” she said as quoted in the report.

