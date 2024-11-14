Faysal Quraishi, wife Sana’s hilarious video goes viral!

Celebrated actor-host Faysal Quraishi and his wife Sana Faysal have their Instagram followers in splits as the two recorded yet another hilarious reel together.

After the massive response to the last lip-sync comedy reel of the couple earlier this week, celebrity wife Sana Faysal, of Showbiz A-lister Faysal Quraishi turned to her Instagram handle on Wednesday night, with yet another funny reel of the husband and wife.

“Due to popular request,” she wrote in the caption of the video post which sees her actor husband complaining about the food she made, however, soon after the death stare from his wife, he seemed to have his opinion changed.

The now-viral video has been played by thousands of her followers on Gram and received several likes and comments for the celebrity couple, praising the hilarious expression of Quraishi’s wife.

It is pertinent to note here that celebrated actor Faysal Quraishi married for the third time to his now-wife Sana in 2010. The couple shares two kids together, a daughter named Aayat and a son, Farmaan. The ‘Log Kya Kahengy’ actor also has an elder daughter Hanish from his first marriage and she lives with his mother and veteran actor Afshan Qureshi.