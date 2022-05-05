Feroze Khan’s picture with wife Alizey Feroze goes viral

The family picture of actor Feroze Khan and his wife Alizey Feroze Khan is viral across social media platforms.

She uploaded the picture on the social media application Instagram. The picture sees the lovely couple smiling while holding hands. They felicitated Eid wishes to netizens.

They had both donned shalwar kurta on the occasion. His was wearing one in off-white colour while his wife was dressed in pink.

Alizey Feroze Khan is quite active on social media. She takes to the picture and video-sharing platform to share family pictures.

They got married back in 2018, and the two welcomed their first child Sultan in the following year. She gave birth to daughter Fatima earlier this year.

