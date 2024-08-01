Feroze Khan’s wife dedicates a loving post to the actor

The second wife of the A-list actor Feroze Khan, Dr Zainab, dedicated a loving post to her husband, on Instagram.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to the stories on her private Instagram account, Dr Zainab, wife of Feroze Khan, penned a touching note for her husband, with a new picture of the two.

Along with a click of Khan, lovingly holding her hand, she wrote, “The touch of your hand is (to), feel secure and loved.” He reposted the photo on his handle, which is now doing rounds across social media, while netizens gave mixed reactions to the post.

For the unversed, Feroze Khan announced his second marriage with Dr Zainab in June this year.

Also Read: Feroze Khan calls wife his ‘Best Gift’ after deleting wedding pictures

Hours after the pictures and videos from the private affair made rounds on social media, the ‘Habs’ star turned to his Instagram handle on June 1, with the first picture of the new couple and captioned, “- welcome to my life; gorgeous,” followed by a series of emojis and a hashtag, ‘Nothing can stop us, we are all the way up’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Feroze Khan 🇵🇰 (@ferozekhan)

He was previously married to Aliza, from 2018, until their divorce in 2022, and shares two kids with her, a son named Sultan, 5, and a daughter Fatima, 2.