Film-like robbery leaves netizens in shock; video goes viral

A video of three men stealing goods dramatically from a moving truck in India’s Madhya Pradesh state has gone viral on social media.

The video which was captured by a man, driving his car at a short distance behind the truck on an Indian highway, which recalls many netizens of a Hollywood movie scene.

In the video, a man can be seen riding a bike just behind the moving truck while accomplices can be seen stealing goods after cutting the tarpaulin sheet covering the cargo.

Moments later, they extracted a loaded box, which one of them threw onto the road. Both men then climbed down the truck and carefully stepped onto the pillion seat of the bike.

As the truck continued moving, the bike slowed down so the men could collect the box lying on the road.

Watch the video here:

New Fast & Furious.

This video of a truck robbery by bike-borne thieves on an Indian highway. pic.twitter.com/zUycYLR6F9 — Instinct (@Instinc8502) May 25, 2024

Meanwhile, the Indian police officials disclosed that incidents similar to this have been reported however, the police spokesperson refused to receive any information regarding the aforementioned incident.