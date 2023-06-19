Optical illusion: Can you find seven horses in nine seconds?

An optical illusion challenging social media to find seven horses in nine seconds is going viral on social media.

Jim Warren from the United States has illustrated the viral surreal painting. A horse is visible in the picture but there are other six hidden inside the canvas.

It is not easy to solve as it requires sharp eyesight. The animals have blended themselves into the scenery.

The challenge is to find all seven horses within nine seconds.

Finding it hard to spot all the horses? Here is the solution.

Social media is full of optical illusions asking viewers to find things in a limited time. Earlier, an brain teaser in which netizens have to discover a cat within nine seconds went viral.

There is an image of a cluster of plants right beside the wall. The angle at which the picture is captured makes this optical illusion challenge tough.

If you are scratching your head and finding it difficult to spot the cat we will help you out.

Just look closely at the left bottom of the picture, beneath the plants.

The colour cat is merged with the plants. Look closely at the pavement on the left bottom of the picture you will able to see the cat in the red circle.