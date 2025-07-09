Ray Leaps to safety: Dramatic escape from Hammerhead Shark

QUEENSLAND: In a stunning moment captured near the coast of Cape York, Queensland, a ray was recorded rising out of the ocean to escape a viral hammerhead shark chase.



The video, recorded by fisherman Brody Sutton, has gone viral on Instagram, stunning viewers worldwide with the ray’s aerial acrobatics.

Brody Sutton, who was fishing nearby, began filming as the shark closed in on the ray. In a swift and unexpected move, the ray launched itself out of the water, flapping its fins like wings, a manoeuvre Sutton described as “great to watch,” adding, “I’ve seen it many times, just not that close to the boat.”

Marine biologist Lawrence Chlebeck from Humane World for Animals identified the creature as likely a cownose or mobula ray, a species known for their mid-water swimming and wing-like fins.



According to Lawrence Chlebeck, the viral ray’s leap was a strategic move to break the predator’s line of sight. “By quickly exiting the water, it can break that focus that the shark has, and you can tell the predator loses it shortly after because of it,” he explained.

The flying ray escape proved successful. Brody Sutton confirmed, “The ray escaped under my boat,” leaving the hammerhead shark disoriented and hungry.

This viral flying ray escape has charmed marine fans and casual viewers alike, showcasing the quickness and survival skills of ocean wildlife. The hammerhead shark chase may have been violent, but nature’s aerial athlete stole the show, and viewers were stunned.

