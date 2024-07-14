Caught-On-Cam: Footage shows moment shots fired at Donald Trump rally

The video footage of the firing on former US president Donald Trump appeared online, a day after a gunman opened fire at his campaign rally, killing one spectator.

The video released by US media outlet Fox News went viral, showing Trump speaking at a rally in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania when gunshots sound are heard in the background.

Reports said that the shooter, who took position on a rooftop outside the venue, also injured two spectators critically.

The viral video showed Trump speaking to his supporters when sound of gunfire rang out. The Republican presidential contender grabbed his right ear and then got to the floor.

US Secret Service agents were then seen immediately encircling Donald Trump to protect him.

The agents then helped the former US president to his feet and rushed him off stage and to a waiting vehicle.

Meanwhile, Trump, with a bloodied head and ear, continued to pump his fist in the air and waved as the crowd cheered.

Sources later said that the incident was being investigated as an assassination attempt.

“I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform following the shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania, about 30 miles (50 km) north of Pittsburgh. “Much bleeding took place.”

Ron Moose, a Trump supporter who was at the rally, described the chaos: “I heard about four shots and I saw the crowd go down and then Donald Trump ducked also real quick. Then the Secret Service all jumped and protected him as soon as they could. We are talking within a second they were all protecting him.”

Moose said he then saw a man running and being chased by officers in military uniforms. He said he heard additional shots, but was unsure who fired them. He noted that by then snipers had set up on the roof of a warehouse behind the stage.