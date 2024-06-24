WATCH: Friends drive SUVs into sea for Instagram reel, get stranded

Two friends were seen in a viral video stranded in sea after they drove their SUVs into sea to film a video for Instagram reel.

The incident occurred in Kutch district of India’s Gujarat when the two men Karan Sorathiya and Paresh Sorathiya drove their Mahindra Thar into sea, an Indian media outlet reported.

However, they were stranded in open sea after their vehicles were stuck in sand and deep water.

Reports said that the two drivers arrived in their Mahindra Thar SUVs at the site to film a video for Instagram reels.

The viral video showed the two men in panicking as high tide submerged their vehicles and left them stranded in the open sea.

Despite several attempts to drive the vehicles out of the waters, they were unsuccessful as their vehicles continued to submerge in the open sea.

Later, locals arrived at the scene and helped the two friends get to safety and also pulled the vehicles out of the water.

While the two men were rescued from the waters, they found themselves in another trouble as local police seized both their SUVs.

According to reports, Karan Sorathiya and Paresh Sorathiya fled the scene, leaving behind their vehicles.

They were booked under several section of the Indian Penal Code along with sections of Motor Vehicles Act.

Meanwhile, reports said that the friends sustained no injuries, however, one of the car’s engine failed due to excessive water.