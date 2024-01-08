Woman kills husband for ‘stopping her to make Instagram reels’

In a shocking incident, a woman killed her 25-year-old husband after he objected his wife to making reels on Instagram.

The incident took place in the Fafaut village in Indian state of Bihar.

According to Indian media, the deceased – identified as Maheshwar Kumar Rai – got married to Rani Kumari six years ago and the couple has a five-year-old son.

Maheshwar worked as a labourer in Kolkata and had returned home recently. His wife used to make reels (short videos) on viral songs and post them on Instagram. The woman has over 9,500 followers on Instagram and posted over 500 reels on her handle.

Maheshwar objected to his wife, who hails from Fafaut village, making reels after which an altercation broke out between the couple.

The man went to his in-laws’ house late Sunday night when his brother, Rudal, called him but someone picked up the phone and an argument ensued over the phone. Rudal called his family who reached the in-laws’ house and found Maheshwar Rai’s body.

The victim’s father alleged that he was hanged to death and the woman’s family members were missing from the house when they reached the spot. The family also alleged that they saw four people trying to dispose of a body on the pretext of taking it to the hospital.

Police were informed of the incident and the body was taken for post-mortem. An investigation into the case is underway.