Sunday, November 26, 2023
Gautam Gambhir reacts to Mohammad Kaif’s ‘best team’ statement

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has responded to compatriot Mohammad Kaif’s remarks on Australia’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 win.

Australia won their sixth ODI World Cup title after beating hosts India by six wickets in a one-sided final at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

 

Following the defeat, Mohammad Kaif made news for his memorable tirade in which he said that India, not Australia, were the rightful winner. 

“I can never accept that the best team has won the World Cup,” he said. “The Indian team is the best team on paper. Congratulations to Australia but I am not ready to accept that the best team won the World Cup.”

He added, “This Indian team has been the best side. They are the best team on paper. They would win so many times playing against the same Australian team, even though they lost today. It was one of those bad day, this happens sometimes.”

Australia’s David Warner and former England captain Michael Vaughan had reacted to Mohammad Kaif’s statements on social media.

However, Mohammad Kaif maintained India was the best team in the tournament.

Now, Mohammad Kaif’s compatriot Gautam Gambhir has reacted to his “best team winning the World Cup” statement. The latter, in a show, said that Australia were the rightful winner of the tournament as India did not play well on the day it mattered most. 

“I heard some of the experts saying that the best team did not go on to win the World Cup,” he said. “That’s absolutely not true. That’s one of the most bizarre statements that I have heard. It’s actually the best team that has won the World Cup. Let’s be honest. India won 10 matches, they were in very good form, that’s why there were favourites. But Australia also won 8 matches after losing the first two matches.”

He added, “The team that won the World Cup is the best team. If you are going to defend it, say that India won 10 matches and were out because of just one bad match. Whether you finish number one or four, you must play the semi-final and final. Winning six league games out of 8 is easy, you have to then win two out of two in the knockouts. That’s the difficult part.”

He added, “Let’s accept that the best team has gone on to win the World Cup and India did not play well in the final. Let’s accept it. The more you keep saying it, the further you will go from reality.”

