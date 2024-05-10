Geethika Tiwari’s comment on Feroze Khan’s picture goes viral!

Indian actor-model Geethika Tiwari dropped a rather cryptic comment on the latest picture post of her co-star and Pakistan showbiz’s heartthrob Feroze Khan.

Pakistan showbiz’s handsome hunk, Feroze Khan turned to his Instagram handle on Thursday evening, with the latest shirtless selfie of himself, putting his toned abs on display.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Feroze Khan 🇵🇰 (@ferozekhan)

“- they wish to be close to me,” he wrote in the caption of the picture which received more than 150k likes and numerous comments for the superstar. However, there was a comment by his next co-star, Indian actor Geethika Tiwari, which grabbed the attention of social users.

She commented, “Abhi tak no no no no chance,” seemingly in response to the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by uptoday.pk (@uptodaypk)

Earlier, the Indian celebrity showered praises on the ‘Tich Button’ star during a Q&A session with her Instagram followers. “@ferozekhan is a beacon of talent in the entertainment industry. With his charismatic presence and exceptional acting prowess, he effortlessly captivates audiences on both the big and small screens,” she wrote last month, after receiving more than 500 questions about Khan.

“Feroze’s charisma extends beyond his on-screen persona, as his genuine kindness and warmth leave an indelible mark on all who encounter him,” Tiwari added. “See you all guys in theatre soon.”

Pertinent to note here that Feroze Khan and Geethika Tiwari will be sharing the screen soon in an upcoming film, titled ‘Luck Lag Gayi’.

