VIDEO: ‘Ghost’ rickshaw rams three people

The video of a road accident went viral after it showed a driverless rickshaw taking a U-turn and ramming three people including a woman.

The incident occurred in India’s Kolhapur when an auto-rickshaw collided with a bike that was coming from the opposite side, an Indian media outlet reported.

As many as five people sustained injuries in the crash that occurred when the rickshaw was taking a U-turn in the middle of the road.

The viral video showed the three-wheeler colliding with an incoming motorcycle.

The driver of the rickshaw was thrown out of the vehicle in the collision as it moved forward driverless, sparking chaos among the passersby.

The driverless auto went on a ‘ghost’ run, taking another U-turn to crash into three people including two men and a woman.

Meanwhile, the driver of the rickshaw could be seen in the viral video immediately getting up and stopping the vehicle from moving further.

