VIDEO: Police car rolls down slope, rams into man

Two policemen were suspended after a viral video showed a police car rolling down a slope and hitting a man.

The police SUV was parked on a slope when it suddenly began rolling down in India’s Madhya Pradesh and rammed into a sanitation work cleaning the road, an Indian media outlet reported.

The viral video, doing rounds on social media, showed the police vehicle hitting a wall before ramming into the sanitation worker who suffered several injuries.

While the police car was driverless, a police official was seen in the viral video sitting next to the driver seat.

The cop was seen exiting the car and rushing in to help the injured worker.

Following the incident, the man’s co-workers rushed to the scene and moved him to the hospital.

Reports said that man took injuries to his head and had scratches on his hands, legs, and abdomen.

Two police officials were suspended for carelessness following the incident.

Later, reports said that the two cops had recently returned from a training programme and were enjoying a meal at a hotel in area.

Police launched investigation into the matter after the suspension of the two policemen.