Caught-On-Cam: Girl brutally thrashes rickshaw driver with hockey stick

Social media users demanded an action against a girl after a video went viral showing her brutally thrashing a rickshaw driver with a hockey stick.

The incident occurred in Nihal Vihar area of Delhi showing the rickshaw driver bleeding as the girl kept hitting him with the hockey stick on a roadside, an Indian media outlet reported.

Despite the onlookers’ attempts to intervene and rescue the man from the girl’s assault, she continued punching and slapping the helpless driver as he bled profusely.

Undeterred by the bystanders’ pleas and warning, the girl was seen in the viral video screaming as she attempted to leave on her bike.

The video showed the girl claiming that the rickshaw driver was drunk but the bystanders refuted her claim.

Reportedly, the girl launched the brutal assault on the man after another rickshaw blocked his way, leading the girl to honked at him.

However, she got off her bike and began thrashing the driver with a hockey stick after she could not move out of her way.

In March this year, a horrifying video showed a woman beating her father-in-law with a walking stick.

The CCTV caught Uma Shankari, a Karnataka Electricity Board officer, brutally beating her 87-year-old father-in-law Padmanabha Suvarna with a steel walking stick.

The video of the incident went viral on social media, shocking the local community and social media users who demanded for immediate action to enact laws prohibiting domestic abuse and strong measures for the welfare of the elderly.