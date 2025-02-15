Who is the viral girl from Pak vs NZ match? Details inside

A young woman who was seen celebrating after Tom Latham’s dismissal during the Pakistan vs New Zealand final in the tri-series has gone viral on social media.

During the match, cameras captured her excitement after the New Zealand batter got out, and her reaction quickly went viral across various social media platforms.

Now, details about the viral girl have surfaced. Reports claim that her name is Arifa Junaid Anjum, and she is an emerging model.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by arفا✨ (@arifa_junaid_anjum)

Arifa currently has 3,386 followers on Instagram, follows 17 accounts, and has shared 65 posts so far.

After her pictures went viral, social media users have started calling her Pakistan’s new crush.

It is worth mentioning that in the tri-series final, New Zealand defeated Pakistan by five wickets, successfully chasing the target of 243 runs with ease.

Chasing a modest 243 target to win, New Zealand reached the mark in the 46th over with five wickets. Daryl Mitchell (57) and Tom Latham (56) scored fifties while Devon Conway smashed 48 runs.

New Zealand suffered an early setback when Will Young was trapped LBW by Naseem Shah for five runs in the second over.

After the early wicket, New Zealand’s stalwart Kane Williamson and Devon Conway absorbed the pressure, adding 71 runs for the second wicket to stabilize the chase.

Williamson’s dismissal in the 17th over gave Pakistan a glimmer of hope. He departed after a steady 34 off 49 balls, leaving the game evenly poised. Soon after, in the 24th over, Conway fell just two runs short of a well-deserved half-century, caught at deep midwicket.

New Zealand stayed composed despite losing wickets at crucial junctures. Tom Latham and Daryl Mitchell controlled the innings with a strong 87-run partnership courtesy of Pakistan’s poor fielding.

Mitchell scored 57 off 58 balls laced with six fours. He departed after scoring his seventh ODI fifty courtesy of Abrar Ahmed’s caught and bowl. Latham departed after scoring 56 runs in the 44th over, but it was too late for the home team.

Glenn Phillips remained calm and composed and took his team to title glory with 20 off 17 deliveries.

Naseem Shah was Pakistan’s standout bowler, taking two for 43 in his eight overs. He provided breakthroughs early and at the death, however, the total proved insufficient as New Zealand dominantly secured the Tri-Nation Series title.

New Zealand remained unbeaten in the tri-nation series.

Will O’Rourke was adjudged the player of the match for his 4 wickets for 43 runs while Salman Agha of Pakistan was declared player of the series

Earlier batting first, Pakistan could score 242 before being bowled out in 49.3 overs. With just 16 runs on the scoreboard, the home team’s in-form opener Fakhar Zaman was bowled out by Will O’Rourke in the fourth over, giving them a precarious start to their innings.

After the initial setback, Saud Shakeel and Babar Azam had a rapid 30-run partnership before both players were dismissed in short succession, lowering the total to 54/3 in 11.5 overs.

While Babar hit 29 from 34 deliveries with five boundaries, including a six, Saud got a scratchy eight off 14 balls.

Then, by boosting the score by 88 runs, Pakistan’s top-scoring batsmen Agha and Rizwan attempted to start the comeback.

Pakistan fell to 161/5 as the pivotal stand ended with the departure of Rizwan in the 32nd over and Agha five overs later.

With a cautious 46 off 76 deliveries, laced with four fours and a six, Rizwan continued to lead the home team in scoring, while Agha scored 45 off 65 balls with one four and a six.

Before they both died in eight deliveries, middle-order batsman Tayyab Tahir and Khushdil Shah had a one-sided partnership. Tayyab reached a 33-ball 38 after smashing five boundaries, including a six.

Then, with quick cameos, tailender Naseem Shah and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf contributed crucial runs at the back end. Ashraf was dismissed on the first ball of the last over, ending the pair’s crucial 39-run stand for the ninth wicket.

With two boundaries, Ashraf scored 22 from 21 deliveries, while Naseem scored 19.

Will O’Rourke was the standout bowler for New Zealand, taking four wickets for 43 runs in 9.3 overs, while Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner bagged two each.