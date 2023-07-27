Girl tossed several feet into air as car runs over students, video goes viral

A horrific video of a girl getting tossed several feet into the air in an accident in India is going viral on the social media application Twitter.

THE VIDEO IS GRAPHIC AND VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

The heartwrenching incident happened near Sri Ram Temple in Karanataka’s Raichur district. The viral video showed cars passing by girls walking on the side of the road.

A motorcycle made a U-turn and got hit by an approaching car. The vehicle made contact with the two-wheeler and then the students.

People rushed to help the college girls and the motorcyclist. The motorcyclist is reportedly under treatment at the Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

The students sustained minor injuries.

Police seized the vehicle and launched an investigation into the accident.

There are countless videos of students getting run over by cars in India.

Two injured as car runs over students in Karachi

A horrifying video of a speeding car running over seven female students went viral on social media. An SUV ran over the matriculation students who were going to their coaching classes on cycles from behind as seen in the video.

Indian news agency ABP News reported the accident took place in the Indian city of Bettiah. The victims were referred to the Bettiah Government Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

Locals caught the car driver and handed him over to the police.