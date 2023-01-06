Video of goat eating fish shocks netizens

Social media were shocked after a video of a black goat eating fish went viral on the picture and video-sharing application Instagram.

Manas Padhi shared the viral video on Instagram. It showed a plate of fish in front of the black goat.

Shockingly, the goat started eating the fish. The viral video ended with a funny shocked cat snippet.

“It’s time to leave the earth,” the text on the video read. The bizarre clip has thousands of likes and garnered humourous comments.

“My dog eats garden grasses 🥹” a user wrote. Another claimed, “There is a vegetarian crocodile which eats chicken here in Kerala 🤐”

A third user wrote, “Biology class wasted. A fourth user stated, “Food chain mein ab tak galat padhte aare the“.

There have been instances when people and animals have consumed unusual things for survival, to have fun and complete challenges. A video of an India man eating soil on regular basis to feed himself and not suffering any illness went viral.

A video shared on SWNS TV, showed Nukala eating sand in intervals and then even taking a sip of water to swallow it. From his appearance, the man found no difficulty during the process and gives an impression that he was habitual of it.

“I am addicted to eating it and had started from the age of 28”, he said. “I have suffered no side effects. My teeth are absolutely fine. I can bite into the hardest soil without a problem.”

