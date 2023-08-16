Watch: Goat swings on power lines after horns get entangled

27.9 C
A bizarre video of a goat hanging on power lines in Russia is going viral on the social media application Twitter.

The viral video showed the animal, reportedly being transported on a triple-decker lorry, swinging backwards and forwards on the low-hanging wires in the Charodinsky district in the Republic of Dagestan.

The animal got stuck on the power lines as its horns got entangled in it. The driver freed the goat and returned it to the herd.

A spokesperson of the Charodinsky district’s administration told the media that the wires were hanging low and the vehicle was too high. He added that people are aware of the dangers of driving in the area.

A team is carrying out maintenance to increase the height of the power lines.

The post received hilarious comments from netizens. A user wrote, “Freedom was so close! lol.” Another stated, “It decided to ride on the swings.”

A third stated, “Escape failed!”

A user asked, “How is this possible? His horns are bent in the wrong direction – or did he jump backwards?”

