Hilarious: Goats faint as delivery truck passes by, video goes viral

A hilarious video of four goats pretending to faint as a delivery truck passes by is going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The viral video was shared on the micro-blogging social media application Twitter by Viral Hog.

It showed the animals grazing in a field. They all fell together and pretended to faint as the vehicle arrived and passed by them.

The hilarious and bizarre video got thousands of views from the application’s users.

Related – WATCH: Dog saves owner from being hit by a truck

It is pertinent to mention that a video of a dog mimicking a child’s fall went viral on the picture and video-sharing social media platform Instagram.

The viral video showed the baby girl getting close to touching the canine Emmy. She tried to go away from the dog but fell. The dog also fell after watching her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E M M Y 🖤🐾 (@emmy_the_newf)

The video has thousands of views on the social media platform. Netizens came up with heartfelt comments.

Researchers stated that having pet animals contributes to the social and educational development of a child and it makes them take responsibility and improves family togetherness.

Comments