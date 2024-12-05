VIDEO: Gold left for hours on Dubai road, nobody touches it

DUBAI: In a surprising event, gold jewellery worth millions of dirhams was left for hours in Dubai, but nobody even tried to steal it.

The incident, a social experiment conducted in Dubai by an influencer, was aimed to prove how safe Dubai is and that even valuable items worth millions are left untouched in public.

The viral video of the experiment shows the female influencer leaving gold on top of a car on a busy road in Dubai.

The experiment, which has gone viral on social media, has reinforced Dubai’s reputation as one of the safest cities in the world.

The influencer was seen leaving a gold necklace and earrings worth millions of dirhams on the bonnet of a car.

The valuables were exposed in broad daylight, with the influencer filming the experiment from a nearby shop.

To her surprise, despite numerous people passing by, no one attempted to steal the valuable items.

The only person touching the earrings was a woman who picked them up to put them back on the car’s bonnet after falling off.

The video went viral in a short period, receiving one million views and thousands of comments.

The city’s reputation as a safe and secure city has been consistently reinforced by various studies and surveys.

According to a recent study, Dubai has emerged as the world’s safest city in 2024, securing the highest safety index of 86.8 and boasting the lowest crime levels at 13.1.

The social experiment has not only showcased Dubai’s safety but also highlighted the importance of community values and social responsibility.