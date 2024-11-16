Dubai family visa: Requirement for Pakistani sponsors

DUBAI: Pakistani citizens employed in Dubai, which is one of the prominent emirates in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), have the option to sponsor their families to reside with them if they satisfy certain criteria, including monthly income and other requirements.

Both employers and employees holding valid UAE residence visas are permitted to sponsor residence visas for their family members.

Any individual who meets the requirements, irrespective of their job title, is entitled to sponsor their family. In the past, only specific professions were allowed to sponsor a family visa in Dubai.

Documents Needed for Family Visa Sponsorship in Dubai

The documents necessary for sponsoring a spouse and children include:

An application form – which can be submitted online or at a registered typing office

Passport copies for the spouse and children

Photographs of the spouse and children

A medical clearance certificate for the spouse and children aged 18 and over

A copy of the husband’s employment contract or company agreement

A salary certificate from the employer confirming the husband’s monthly income

An attested marriage certificate

A registered tenancy agreement.

Family members, both male and female, who are to be sponsored and have reached 18 years of age must undergo and successfully complete medical fitness tests at authorized health centers in the UAE.

Minimum Income Requirement for Family Visa Sponsorship in Dubai

A Pakistani citizen must earn a minimum monthly salary of AED 4,000 without housing or AED 3,000 plus housing in order to sponsor a family visa in Dubai.