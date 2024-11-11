Azerbaijan visit visa fee in Pakistan; November 2024

Azerbaijan is a major destination for tourists from Pakistan due to its straightforward visa application process and low fees. The country attracts a large number of visitors annually.

The capital city, Baku, is renowned for its architecture and historical landmarks that tourists enjoy exploring. Baku features the UNESCO-listed old city (Icherisheher) and the famous Flame Towers. Additionally, walking along the Caspian Sea Boulevard is one of the main attractions in the country.

As of November 2024, the latest visa fees for visiting Azerbaijan from Pakistan are as follows.

Also Read: Turkiye visit visa fee for Pakistanis- November 2024

The standard and urgent visa fees for tourists will be $20 after November 11. This fee applies to the standard category, which offers a 30-day electronic visit visa for a single entry.

Starting from November 11, 2024, the exchange rate is set at one US dollar to Rs 277.2, resulting in a total fee of Rs 5544 for the Azerbaijan 30-day visit visa.

In the same way, the fee for the urgent category is $50, which translates to Rs 13,860. This electronic visa has a processing time of three to five hours.

Obtaining an electronic visa is a straightforward process that can be completed in just three steps using the “ASAN Visa” system.

Documents required to apply for Visa:

Valid passport and photocopy of its first page. Visa application form Recent photograph Medical certificate and insurance certificate Visa fee