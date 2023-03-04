Hamza Amin’s sweet message for Ushna Shah goes viral

Actress Ushna Shah and golfer Hamza Amin tied the knot in February and the couple is writing heartfelt messages for each other on social media.

The actress and the sportsman continue to win hearts with social media posts for one another. Netizens are showering their love towards the couple with their likes and loving comments.

Hamza Amin wrote a sweet message for Ushna Shah on Instagram.

Sharing their heartfelt pictures and a video of his wife playing golf, he said his wedding was a fairytale affair.

“Couldn’t have asked for a more fairytale wedding! Friends, family, laughter and of course a couple of hits into the lake! Love always from the Amins ❤️” he stated.

The nikkah ceremony of Ushna Shah and Hamza Amin happened on February 27. The photos of the newly-wed couple went viral on social media, showing Shah in her bridal dress.

On the professional front, her portrayal of Ayesha Basit Khan, the wife of protagonist Basit Salman Khan (Feroze Khan), in the superhit ARY Digital drama ‘Habs‘ was praised in particular.

The cast also featured Ayesha Omar, Dania Enwer, Janice Tessa, Saba Faisal, Hina Rizvi, Isra Ghazal, Javed Sheikh, Imran Aslam and others.

Aliya Makdoom wrote and Mushaddiq Malek directed the show.

Ushna Shah has cemented her name with her captivating performances in her serials. The actor can play the roles of both protagonist and antagonist to perfection.

She has starred in several superhit dramas with ‘Ab Kar Meri Rafugari‘, ‘Lashkara‘, ‘Balaa‘, ‘Cheekh‘, ‘Help Me Durdana‘, ‘Bewafa‘ and ‘Habs‘ being some of them.

