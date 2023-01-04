Hand sanitizers cause fire in parking lot, video goes viral

A parking lot in the United States went up in flames after several pallets of hand sanitizers caught fire and its video is going viral on social media.

The aerial footage of the blaze was shared by the Los Angeles-based news agency KTLA 5. The viral video showed the parking lot in flames as firefighters try to extinguish the flames.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, they first thought it was a trash fire but discovered it was because of hand sanitizers.

In an alert, the fire department stated that it was clean burning and that letting it burn off was a viable option.

“The product is confirmed to be hand sanitizer, which is clean burning. The safest operation is to allow the product to burn off while ensuring it does not damage any vehicles,” they stated.

They managed to stop the flames from reaching the car. There were no injuries reported.

