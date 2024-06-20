‘Don’t ignore the pain but…’: Hania Aamir admits heartbreak

Showbiz A-lister Hania Aamir confessed that she suffered a heartbreak, however, revealed how the pain eventually contributed to her strength.

During a recent outing on a private TV channel’s talk show, with host Imran Ashraf, Hania Aamir admitted that she had gone through a heartbreak in her life.

When asked how she dealt with it, the ‘Mere Humsafar’ star shared, “Nothing it just hurts. When somebody does something which you never expected from that person, your heart breaks.”

“You obviously feel the shock, get depressed or cry over it for a few days, but eventually, you would be all fine and move ahead with life,” she explained.

She further reflected, “We often think that the pain we got some five or 10 years ago has no importance but that’s not the case. It has its significance and contribution to my strength today. So whenever pain comes knocking at your door always focus on how to cross it. We should not ignore the pain but rather live through it to make us strong.”

On the work front, Hania Aamir was last seen in ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’, co-starring Wahaj Ali and Zaviyar Nauman. She is now gearing up for her next project ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, the mega serial marking the small-screen acting comeback of superstar Fahad Mustafa.

