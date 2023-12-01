21.9 C
Hania Aamir's latest post has an Indian connection

Prolific actress and model Hania Aamir made news after pictures of her with India rapper Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, aka Badshah, went viral on social media.

Hania Aamir shared the pictures of their interaction with Badshah on her Instagram account. The post was viewed by millions of Instagrammers and it received interesting responses from netizens.

It is not the first time the two celebrities have made news together on the visual-sharing platform. The actor had felicitated birthday greetings to the musician on the interactive application.

“Happy Birthday to the baddest boy in town,” she stated.

It is pertinent to mention that the ‘Mere Humsafar‘ star is one of the most followed celebrities on social media. She is active on Instagram and updates fans and fellow celebrities about her life happenings through captivating pictures and videos.

Recently, she captivated netizens by sharing pictures of her Dubai trip.

Moreover, she proved herself as one of the most celebrated actors thanks to her outstanding performances in the superhit ARY Digital serials ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha,’ ‘Mere Humsafar,’ ‘Visaal,’ and ‘Ishqiya.’

