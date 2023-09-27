Hania Aamir radiates charm in saree look: See pics

Showbiz A-lister Hania Aamir radiates girl-next-door charm in her saree look from the pictures going viral on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday morning, Hania Aamir treated her 9.9 million followers with some show-stealing pictures from her recent outing at the wedding of actor-host Momin Saqib’s sister in Lahore.

The four-photo gallery from the event, captioned simply with a fish emoji, captured the fashionista flaunting a heavily printed saree from ace Pakistani designer Fahad Hussayn, paired with a full-sleeved blouse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

She styled the statement fit with a pair of silver jhumkas, a neatly slicked-back bun and her usual no-makeup makeup, loaded with a flush of colour.

The now-viral post was loved by thousands of social users on Gram and received a massive response in the form of likes and comments.

Being the social media darling that she is, Aamir boasts a massive following of close to 10 million followers on the social site Instagram, where she keeps her fans updated with OOTDs, glimpses of travel adventures as well as her professional endeavours.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Hania Aamir was last seen in the superhit drama serial ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’, alongside A-list actors Wahaj Ali and Zaviyar Nauman.

