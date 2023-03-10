Hania Aamir drops jaws in sheer Saree: See pics

A-list actor Hania Aamir has made a jaw-dropping outing on social media with her latest set of pictures in a sheer Saree.

In the early hours of Friday, Hania Aamir posted a new five-picture gallery on the photo and video sharing application. “Finally found pictures in this gorgeous outfit,” ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ star wrote in the caption along with the credits.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The stunning clicks see the fashionista in a silver, sheer embellished saree by ace designer Nomi Ansari. She styled the gorgeous piece with matching string danglers while keeping her hair and makeup to the minimal best.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial) The photos were loved by social users on the gram and received a massive response in the form of likes and comments.

In other news, the social media darling has crossed the coveted 7 million followers mark on her official Instagram handle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hania Aamir is currently winning hearts in the drama serial ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’, alongside A-list actors Wahaj Ali and Zaviyar Nauman. She plays the protagonist Maheer in the play.

‘Halza’ aka Hania Aamir, Farhan Saeed reunion has fans in awe: See video

Apart from the A-list trio, the ensemble cast of the romance play features Shahood Alvi, Salma Hassan, Angeline Malik, Noor-ul-Hassan, Javed Sheikh, Shaheen Khan, Rabya Kulsoom, Amber Khan, Sabeena Syed, Ayesha Mirza, and Washma Fatima.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY Digital (@arydigital.tv)

Sidra Seher Imran has written the story of the drama, while Badar Mehmood directed it, under the production banner ‘Big Bang Entertainment’ of Fahad Mustafa and Ali Kazmi. The soul-soothing OST is the recreation by Baloch singer Kaifi Khali, of his chart-topper ‘Kahani Suno’.

‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ airs every Monday in prime time on ARY Digital.

Comments