Watch: Hania Aamir’s fan breaks into tears

Showbiz A-lister Hania Aamir wins hearts yet again as she consoled an emotional fan who broke down into tears upon meeting the diva.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

A video of actor Hania Aamir’s heartwarming encounter with a fan from a recent meet and greet session in Karachi is being widely circulated on social media.

In collaboration with the cosmetics brand which the celebrity is an ambassador for, the ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ star visited the major shopping malls and supermarkets in the metropolitan earlier this week, to meet and greet her thousands of admirers in the city.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ApniISP.Com (@apniisp)

During the same outing, Aamir met a die-hard fan, who also represents a fan page dedicated to the diva on Instagram. The overwhelmed girl couldn’t contain her excitement and broke down into tears upon seeing the celebrity in front of her.

Aamir comforted the emotional girl and clicked a selfie to cheer her up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ApniISP.Com (@apniisp)

The wholesome video of the interaction is now viral across social media platforms and her millions of fans cannot stop praising the actor for her humble attitude towards her admirers. “Look at the way Hania’s comforting her, she’s done the sweetest thing ever to hug her fan. She didn’t show any attitude,” a social user lauded Aamir.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hania Aamir was last seen in the recently-concluded drama serial ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’, alongside A-list actors Wahaj Ali and Zaviyar Nauman.

Hania Aamir stuns in ethnic attire: Watch reel