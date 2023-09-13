Travel Diary: Hania Aamir enjoys a getaway to Skardu

Showbiz A-lister Hania Aamir shared stunning visuals as she stopped by the scenic Skardu for a quick getaway while vacationing in the northern areas.

Continuing with their vacation into the picturesque northern region of Pakistan, Hania Aamir and her girl gang took a stop at ‘Heaven on Earth’, aka the serene Skardu Valley.

In the glimpses posted by the actor on her Instagram handle, the ‘Mere Humsafar’ diva is seen having the time of her life amid the scenic mountains and lakes of Skardu and binging on local delicacies.

“This is Arishman organic resort. We stopped here on our way to Khaplu,” Aamir shared with the 10-photo and video gallery on the Gram. “What amazing people. what delicacies! It was so beautiful we cried.”

Thousands of her fans showered their love on the now-viral post with likes and compliments for the celebrity in the comments section. Some even drew comparisons between the young star and the fictional character of Munni from the Bollywood movie ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hania Aamir was last seen in the recently-concluded drama serial ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’, alongside A-list actors Wahaj Ali and Zaviyar Nauman. She played the protagonist Maheer in the Badar Mehmood directorial, written by Sidra Seher Imran.

