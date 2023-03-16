Hania Aamir shares pictures, video with MPHT co-star Wahaj Ali

Hania Aamir’s pictures and videos from sets of her ARY Digital drama ‘Mujhay Pyaar Hua Tha‘ are going viral on social media.

Hania Aamir shared the viral pictures and videos on her Instagram account. It showed her having fun with her co-star Wahaj Ali.

The actor is a social media darling with over seven million Instagram followers. She takes to the visual-sharing platform to share pictures and videos of her personal life and professional endeavours.

Earlier, a picture of her with fellow celebrity Washma Fatima – who essays antagonist Faha in the drama – made rounds on social media.

The actor plays protagonist Maheer in the drama, which is a love triangle between Maheer, Saad (Wahaj Ali), and Areeb (Zaviyaar Naumaan).

Saad has always been in love with his cousin Maheer but when he fails to confess it to her, life takes a different turn; and Areeb enters the frame. Due to a little misunderstanding, things start to fall apart and trust between the lovers shatters.

Apart from the A-list trio, the ensemble cast of the romance play features Shahood Alvi, Salma Hassan, Angeline Malik, Noor-ul-Hassan, Javed Sheikh, Shaheen Khan, Rabya Kulsoom, Amber Khan, Sabeena Syed, Ayesha Mirza, and Washma Fatima.

Earlier, the actor revealed she dropped out of college to earn money for her family despite being a good student.

“I’m a college dropout,” Hania Aamir said. “Even though I was great at academics, I started earning well from acting. The money was more important as I handled my household and was the breadwinner of the family.”

