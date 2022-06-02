‘Tai Jan take a chill pill’, says Hania Aamir

A heartwarming picture of actor Hania Aamir with her Mere Humsafar‘s co-star Farhan Saeed is going viral across social media platforms.

The viral picture shared by Hania Aamir on Instagram on ‘Mere Humsafar‘ day, sees them sitting together on the stairs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

“taijaantakeachillpill #merehumsafar” the caption read. (Tai Jan take a chill pill -referring to the character Saba Hameed is playing in the play- her aunt and mother-in-law).

The click got millions of likes from their fans and fellow celebrity Yumna Zaidi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

Mere Humsafar is the life story of Hala, born to a Pakistani father and foreign mother who leaves them after her birth.

The drama serial sees Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed playing the leading roles of Hala Hamza Ahmad and Hamzah Raees Ahmad. The cast also includes Saba Hamid, Zoya Nasir, Samina Ahmed, Omer Shahzad and Waseem Abbas.

Hania has been a part of many hit serials including Ishqiya for which she bagged an award at ARY People’s Choice Awards and Visaal, while, Farhan was seen in Prem Gali alongside Sohai Ali Abro.

The play is directed by Neeli Zinda Hai director Qasim Ali Mureed. It is written by Saira Raza.

Comments