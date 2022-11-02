Hansika Motwani’s pictures of marriage proposal by Sohael Khaturiya go viral

Hansika Motwani shared pictures of her romantic marriage proposal by her long-term partner Sohael Khaturiya and they are going viral on social media.

The celebrity, who has been a part of several Bollywood and South Indian superhit films, is all set to tie the knot with her long-term partner who owns a garment brand Avanti soon. She took to her Instagram account for sharing clicks of her being proposed to at the Eiffel Tower in France’s capital Paris.

The viral pictures showed “Marry Me” written in the background with flowers. A picture should her looking surprised whereas she smiled in a different picture.

She donned a white dress and transparent heels whereas her soon-to-be husband wore a white shirt under a black jacket and pants and wore white shoes.

The caption of her photo album read, “Now and Forever”.

Her fellow celebrities Anushka Shetty, Khushbu, Kajjal Aggarwal, DD, Esha Gupta, and Sriya Reddy congratulated her on her wedding.

It is pertinent to mention that they have been dating for quite a while and were planning to get married since 2020.

The wedding celebrations will start with a Sufi night on December 2 followed by their Mehendi and Shehendi the next day. They will tie the knot on December 4.

