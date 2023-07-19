Sehwag, Gambhir, Yuvraj, Zaheer and I were discarded mysteriously after 2011 World Cup: Harbhajan

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh recalled the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) mistreating him, Zaheer Khan, Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh after the 2011 World Cup win.

Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh never played for India in a 50-over ICC tournament after that tournament. The right-arm spinner talked about their mysterious disappearance from the side in an interview.

“I don’t know the reason,” he said. “We were used for the World Cup and it is a mystery for me as well why that team didn’t come together again. I wish we could go back and correct the things.”

He said the players could have played for many more years as they were in good shape and form.

“The team was good till the 2011 World Cup but suddenly so many changes were made in that team after the event. People who were winning games were discarded. Yes, we aged but were good to play for the country again,” Harbhajan Singh claimed.