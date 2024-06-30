WATCH: Hardik Pandya’s viral celebration with T20 World Cup 2024 trophy

India’s vice-captain Hardik Pandya’s unique celebration with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy went viral on social media.

A day earlier, India ended its 11-year global title drought as they beat South Africa by seven runs to become T20 World Cup 2024 Champions at Kensington Oval.

The Rohit Sharma-led side, who lost in the finals of the World Test Championship and the 50-overs home World Cup last year, managed to book South Africa at 169/8, defeating the Proteas by seven runs.

Speaking after the final, Pandya said that it was a special moment for him as he faced a huge backlash in the last six months.

“It means a lot. Very emotional, we’ve been working very hard and something was not clicking. But today we got what the whole nation wanted. Special for me after my six months, I haven’t spoken a word, things have been unfair, but I knew there’d be a time I could shine. An opportunity like this makes it all the more special,” the all-rounder added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to Instagram to show Hardik Pandya’s viral celebration as he kept the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy in the middle of the ground.

Responding to a question on handling pressure in crunch moments, he said that his team always believes in their skillset and potential to overcome challenges.

“We always believe we can do it, it was about executing the plans and let the pressure come to them. Credit to Jassi and the other bowlers which changed everything. I mean I knew that I won’t be calm it won’t help me. I committed 100 percent. I have been in this situation and I have always enjoyed pressure situations,” Pandya added.