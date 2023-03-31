Internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov tortures cat, video goes viral

Russian internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov landed himself in water after a video of him abusing a cat is going viral on social media.

Hasbulla Magomedov is famous because of his contacts with prolific fighters in the combat sports world.

The internet sensation got famous with videos of his antics on social media during the coronavirus pandemic.

He received flak after a video, which resurfaced after him deleting it, of him mistreating his pet cat made rounds on interactive platforms. He pulled the feline’s ears strongly and hit it on its head.

It is pertinent to mention that Hasbulla Magomedov is an animal lover and makes videos with his cat often. His fans said his video was in bad taste and he was too aggressive with his pet.

Many netizens said that the 20-year-old from Dagestan should be punished and the animal should be taken away from him.

