Hassan Ali and wife Samiya’s latest video goes viral

A video of Pakistan cricketer Hassan Ali and his wife Samiya Hassan Ali is going viral across social media platforms.

The viral video, posted on Instagram by Samiya Hassan Ali, saw them talking and enjoying a beverage at an exotic location.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samiya Hassan Ali (@samyahkhan1604)

Hassan Ali had met Samiya Hassan Ali, an aeronautical engineer for a private airliner, in 2018 through friends and later shared with his family that he wanted to marry her. The couple tied the knot next year in Dubai.

They welcomed their first child, baby girl Helena Hassan Ali, in April last year.,

It is pertinent to mention that the couple frequently takes to the social media platform to share family pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hassan Ali (@ha55an_ali)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hassan Ali (@ha55an_ali)

Hassan Ali has represented Green Shirts in 128 international fixtures across all three formats (Test, ODI and T20I) with 225 wickets to his name.

As far as his batting is concerned, the right-handed batter has scored 804 runs. He has scored two half-centuries in his international career.

Hassan Ali was named best player of the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017 in England. He was the highest wicket-taker in the competition with his 13 wickets from five matches at an average of 14.69.

His match-winning figures of 3-19 helped the side trounce arch-rivals India by 180 runs.

Comments