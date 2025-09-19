Highway collision in New Jersey spills M&M's across interstate 80

KNOWLTON, NJ: An unexpected viral accident occurred when a collision between two tractor-trailers on Regional 80 in Knowlton Township, New Jersey, led to an unexpected candy spill that temporarily shut down the westbound lanes.

The incident occurred around 10:15 p.m. when a moving tractor-trailer collided with the back of a stationary truck parked on the shoulder near the 2.4-mile marker.

According to the Knowlton Township Fire and Rescue Company No. 1, the impact smashed both box trailers, causing one to release its cargo of M&M’s chocolate candies across the highway.

Emergency workers got to the viral scene quickly, and both drivers refused medical help right away. The westbound lanes of I-80 were shut down for about two hours while crews cleaned up the mess and picked up hundreds of candy bags that were spread across the road. No one was hurt, and traffic started again shortly after midnight.

Photos shared by local officials showed a strange sight with yellow bags of peanut M&M’s all over the road, leading people on social media to call it a “real-life Candy Crush.”

In a separate record, Austrian stuntman Josef Tödtling set a new Guinness World Record after pulling a car 100 meters while engulfed in flames.

The daring feat, which took place in Vienna on June 24, saw Tödtling drag the vehicle a distance of 328 feet in 56.42 seconds, making him the first person to hold the title for the fastest car pull in a full body burn.

He already holds multiple Guinness records involving full body burns, including the longest duration without oxygen (5 minutes 41 seconds), the farthest distance pulled by a vehicle (1,909 feet 5 inches), the fastest 200-meter cycle during a full body burn (49.55 seconds), and the farthest distance traveled on a zip wire while aflame (201.60 feet).