WATCH: Highway covered in chocolate after accident

A truck accident was reported from a state located in the Midwestern U.S. Ohio, after which the highway was closed to traffic by the police officials.

According to International media reports, the highway I-90 West was closed to traffic after the crash involving two semi-trucks covered the road with caramel and chocolate boxes.

The Ohio Department of Transportation reported that the two semi-trucks collided at about 6 AM Thursday on Interstate 90 West highway.

One of the trucks carrying chocolates and caramel spilled the boxes into the roadway, forcing the officials to close the road to general traffic.

Meanwhile, the rescue officials claimed that both the drivers were safe and no injuries were reported in the accident, however, the concord fire crew was called to clear the highway.