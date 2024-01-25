Hira Khan’s latest post breaks social media

Actress and model Hira Khan broke social media after her latest video went viral on the visual-sharing platform Instagram.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Hira Khan, known for her stellar performance in the ARY Digital series ‘Mere Humsafar‘ and ‘Woh Pagal Si‘, shared a video of her dance performance at a wedding on her account.

The viral video showed her dancing to a song.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hira Khan (@hirrakhann)

The actress wrote in the caption that she had practiced the dance routine with her husband Arsalan Khan but ended up as a solo performance. She asked netizens if she should dance more often.

The actress is active on social media and takes to Instagram for updating fans about her personal and professional happenings via pictures and videos.

Earlier, the pictures of her in a pink outfit spread like wildfire on the visual-sharing platform.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hira Khan (@hirrakhann)

Hira Khan married her boyfriend Arslan Khan in the mid of February 2023.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hira Khan was last seen in the superhit serial ‘Woh Pagal Si‘ as the main protagonist, Sara. She also received love and acclaim for her portrayal of Roomi in the mega-buster play ‘Mere Humsafar’ earlier.

Related – Friends to life partners: Hira Khan and Arslan Khan’s love story