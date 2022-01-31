VIRAL: Hollywood’s Tom Cruise shares new ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ teaser

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise shared a new teaser from his upcoming action-thriller film Top Gun: Maverick and it is viral across social media.

The new teaser of the film was shared on Twitter by NFL on CBS while promoting a National Football League game between Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs.

“Two teams coming off heart-pounding wins,” the tweet read. “Both committed to being the BEST of the BEST. Tom Cruise sets the stage for the AFC Championship.”

Two teams coming off heart-pounding wins. Both committed to being the BEST of the BEST.@TomCruise sets the stage for the AFC Championship. pic.twitter.com/lcPKJjZWkL — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 30, 2022

The video got millions of views with thousands of likes and hundreds of retweets. The users shared their excitement over the match as well as the film’s release.

Say what you want about Tom Cruise but this was pretty cool.#TopGunMaverick — Greg Jones (@WOOKIE318) January 30, 2022

Tom awesome speech 👍 You hyped giving an inspirational speech about football and patriotism linking the determination one needs to become the best of the best as a sport player to the same determination one needs to become the best of the best as Top Gun fighter. INSPIRATIONAL pic.twitter.com/ePZLgkvYNy — LILIAN TUDORIN.TCMIV (@LillyOzziland) January 31, 2022

This was great. However, it reminded me that I’m still waiting for Maverick to be released. I’ve been waiting to see Top Gun: Maverick for 2 years now. — Todd Drenth (@twdrenth) January 30, 2022

Top Gun: Maverick, whose release was delayed several times due to coronavirus pandemic, is expected to debut in the theatres on May 27 this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Top Gun (@topgunmovie)

“After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him,” the synopsis read.

Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly will play the leading roles of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell and Penny Benjamin respectively. The cast includes Ed Harris, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Val Kilmer, Jean Louisa Kelly and Monica Barbaro.

It is directed by Joseph Kosinski while the screenplay is co-written by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie.

Comments