Hrithik Roshan’s sweet wedding wish for Mahira Khan goes viral

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan’s sweet wedding greeting for his Pakistan counterpart Mahira Khan is going viral on social media.

Mahira Khan walked down the aisle for her now-husband, entrepreneur and CEO of a Pakistan-based startup, Salim Karim, in an intimate destination wedding in Bhurban, on Sunday.

She donned a white wedding trousseau with a sheer veil by designer Faraz Manan, while her emotional husband, Salim Karim, looked dapper in a black sherwani paired with an icy blue turban.

The event got widespread attention and admiration, even from celebrity friends in India.

Superstar Hrithik Roshan praised her looks in his greeting.

“So beautiful,” he wrote. “Congratulations. God bless you guys.”

Mouni Roy, Malaika Arora, Sanjay Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Sania Mirza, Sophie Choudhry, Harshdeep Kaur and others also congratulated her over her second marriage.

It is pertinent to mention that she was first married to Ali Askari, Their eight-year marriage ended in 2015.

Mahira Khan is undoubtedly one of the top female superstars in the country. Apart from several superhit projects including ‘Aik Hai Nigar‘ and ‘Ho Mann Jahan‘ to her credit, the stunner also boasts Bollywood movie, ‘Raees‘ opposite Shah Rukh Khan, in her filmography.