Huge tornado-like waterspout caught on camera

The video of a huge tornado-like waterspout in the United States is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

The viral video was posted on Instagram by its user Boo Freeman. It showed the tornado-like waterspout connecting the ocean with the sky in the background of skyscrapers in Florida state.

“Silver shells What a morning ! Wow,” the caption read.

The National Weather Service had issued a marine warning in the wake of the tornado-like waterspout. According to CBS News, it developed at Destin coast before moving away from the shore. It did not struck the land.

Meteorologist Jeff Berardelli, speaking with Fox4kc, called it a tornadic waterspout.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration stated it is a “funnel which contains an intense vortex, sometimes destructive, of small horizontal extent and which occurs over a body of water.”

The notion of a waterspout being nothing more than a tornado over water is partially true. It depends on its formation. It is of two types: tornadic and fair weather.

Tornadic waterspouts generally begin as true tornadoes over land in association with a thunderstorm, and then move out over the water. They can be large and are capable of considerable destruction.

Fair-weather waterspouts, on the other hand, form only over open water. It develops at the surface of the water and climb skyward in association with warm water temperatures and high humidity in the lowest several thousand feet of the atmosphere.

“They are usually small, relatively brief, and less dangerous. The fair weather variety of waterspout is much more common than the tornadic,” the agency stated.

