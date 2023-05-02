Artwork banana eaten by ‘hungry’ visitor

A hilarious video of a hungry South Korean student eating an “artwork” banana taped to a museum’s wall is going viral.

The artwork banana named ‘Cartoon’, designed by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, was being exhibited in the Leeum Museum of Art in South Korea.

The viral video showed the student Noh Huyn-soo taking the artwork banana off the wall. He ate it before taping its peel in front of the stunned audience.

Reaction as Student eats artwork of a banana duct-taped to a museum wall because ‘he was hungry’ A ripe banana artwork called Comedian by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan was placed for exhibition at Seoul`s Leeum Museum of Art, but a hungry South Korean student couldn’t keep pic.twitter.com/TCOf0B2sWA — SNOW TV® 📡🎥📺 RC 3662284 (@OfficialSnowtv) May 1, 2023

Speaking with the media, the student said he was “hungry” after skipping breakfast. He considers damaging modern artwork to be an artwork in itself.

The student’s act amused netizens, who came up with hilarious comments. A user stated he ate the impressionist painter Vincent Willem van Gogh out of hunger.

A second stated, “Think that’s what they call transformative art.” A third user lauded the student by writing that he saved a banana by eating it instead of it going to waste.

A fourth stated, “It is hard to differentiate genius and stupidity in an art.”

The museum said they would not take action against the student as they replace the artwork after every two to three days.

