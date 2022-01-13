Viral: ICC shares Babar Azam’s memorable U-19 days’ video

The International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a viral video of batter Babar Azam taking a wicket in the 2009-10 U19 Cricket World Cup semi-final against the West Indies in New Zealand.

“Remembering when Babar Azam bowled in the 2010 #U19CWC semi-final,” ICC captioned the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

The video sees the batter Yannic Cariah coming down the pitch to hit the spinner, who was then 15 years of age, for a six. However, the left-hander got caught by Ahsan Ali at the midwicket boundary.

Babar Azam, who leads Pakistan across all three formats, bowled three overs and conceded 15 runs.

Read More: Babar Azam is ARY News’ Person Of The Year 2021!

Pakistan successfully chased the 213-run target set by the West Indies at the loss of six wickets nine deliveries to spare. The side lost the final to Australia by 25 runs.

It is pertinent to mention that Babar Azam, who will lead Karachi Kings in Pakistan Super League 7, is a force to be reckoned with in the cricketing world at his moment.

As #KarachiKings take center stage in #PSL7 against the defending champs, let us delve into the PSL journey of #Kings, starting with the captain, who not only rules the cricket grounds but also our hearts, the one and only @babarazam258#KingsPSLJourney #YehHaiKarachi #HBLPSL7 pic.twitter.com/MSRcM33bVF — Karachi Kings (@KarachiKingsARY) January 11, 2022

Babar has 9,039 international runs and a wicket in 193 games to his name across all three formats.

Comments