‘All-rounder nahi tailender hoon’, says ‘frustrated’ Iftikhar Ahmed

Iftikhar Ahmed’s international career is on the brink of collapse as Pakistan’s selectors prioritise consistency ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025.

Despite a lengthy run, batter Iftekhar Ahmed has failed to make a weighty impact in white-ball cricket, particularly in the ODI World Cup and T20 World Cup.

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi has made it clear that non-performers will not be considered for selection.

Recently, he considered himself as a tailender during a practice session for the Champions One-Day Cup.

He clarified that he bats at number 7 or 8, distinguishing himself from middle-order batters and all-rounders.

“I am not an all-rounder or a middle-order batter. I am a tailender. The middler-order batters and all-rounders are given four or five number slot. I bat at 7 or 8 so I am a tailder,” Iftikhar Ahmed said.

With 998 runs in 66 T20Is and 614 runs in 28 ODIs, Iftikhar Ahmed’s performance has been underwhelming.

