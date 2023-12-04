21.9 C
Babar Azam didn't trust me: Iftikhar Ahmed

Pakistan all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed became a topic of discussion over his statements on teammate Babar Azam’s captaincy.

Babar Azam led Pakistan from 2021-2023 and Iftikhar Ahmed played under his leadership. The latter claimed the former captain did not trust him to win matches as a bowler in the ARY News show ‘Bouncer‘.

Iftikhar Ahmed said he was the best Pakistan bowler in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 with a good economy but it did not mean anything as a captain relies on those he trusts.

 

The all-rounder said he had a word with the prolific batter but he wanted to get the job done by a specialist.

The 33-year-old said he has taken a decent number of wickets in the Domestic and First Class structure but the point was Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz should be made to bowl as they are playing specialist bowlers.

He added that would be unfair for Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz if they were not made to do their job.

Iftikhar Ahmed said he considers himself an ODI bowler and should be made to bowl his full quota of 10 overs.

