Iman Ali’s stylish new video goes viral

Actor Iman Ali flaunted elegance in her latest video which is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

The viral video showed the “Tich Button” star posing for the camera. It got thousands of likes from Instagram users.

Iman Ali has a huge following on social media with millions of Instagram followers. She takes to the picture and video-sharing platform for sharing visuals.

Earlier, the celebrity revealed said she does not believe the compliments she gets about her looks.

He sarcastically asked her if she has tried changing her mirror, to which she said that she has not tried to change her mirror but she might have to change her camera.

She said she never takes her selfies as she does not look good in them.

She has also proved her mettle in many hit serials and movies.

It is pertinent to mention that Iman Aly tied the knot with Babar Bhatti back in February 2019 in an intimate affair attended by friends and family in Lahore.

It is pertinent to mention that her film ‘Tich Button” is running in cinemas. Prolific actors Farhan Saeed, Feroze Khan, Sonya Hussain and Iman Ali play leading roles.

The musical entertainer follows the story of “Kaka [Farhan Saeed], a young man, who helps Saqib [Feroze Khan] when he refuses to marry his cousin Shakeela [Sonya Hussain]. As a result of this refusal, complications kick in and a pile of lies generate. As the story unfolds, Leena [Iman Ali], a girl from Turkey enters this triangle and what follows is a story of mishaps and love.”

Alongside the main cast, the film featured an ensemble supporting cast comprising of veterans Sohail Ahmed, Qavi Khan, Gul-e-Rana, Samiya Mumtaz and Noor-ul-Hassan in pivotal roles.

Urwa Hocane marked her production debut with the film, and is joined by Jerjees Seja and Farhan Saeed as co-producers. President and CEO of ARY Digital Network, Salman Iqbal is the Executive Producer.

It is a worldwide box office hit and it is critically acclaimed.

